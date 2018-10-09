Our new finance minister enjoys the humble pilchard and is not afraid of being 'spicy'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni will be the new finance minister. Here's everything you need to know. WATCH

South Africa's fifth finance minister in less than three years, Tito Mboweni, is certainly relatable at a time of pinching pockets and questions over political policies.

Citizens get regular insights into his life as a foodie and a farmer, with him frequently posting photos on Twitter and Facebook of meals he has eaten and the wild landscapes and livestock he so dearly loves.

He even gave himself a sort-of royal title once.

Posing proudly on his own land with his chickens, he announced: "The farmer in the Duchy of Makgoebaskloof! The Duke himself".

Mboweni is not afraid of feeling the "heat", a quality that is much needed in a strained economy.

This is evident from many photos he has posted of sweat dripping down his face after a spicy meal containing chillies.



Shortly after Mboweni's appointment on Tuesday, Twitter user @Anelisar posted a photo of a sweaty Mboweni, eyes wide open, and asked: "Hows the rand doing?"

READ: EFF welcomes Nene's resignation, calls for more minsters to follow suit

On the rand, the former Reserve Bank governor appears quite comfortable balancing the budget.

He is a fan of budget-friendly canned pilchards and in March tweeted: "The deed is done! Cleaned out. Nice. And by the way, the Lucky Star is VAT zero-rated. Thank you National Treasury for thinking about us pensioners."



His worn, aged wallet has also seen better days and, after comments from his followers to buy a new one, he retired it in September.

Mboweni, however, has also had several spicy moments on social media.

In May 2015, Twitter users called him out for privilege after he moaned about not being allowed to skip queues at an airport.

He tweeted at the time: "Today I was booted out of the VIP security checkpoint at ORT. No longer allowed. Reason: unapproved person. Wow. been using this since 1994" and "So when you retire from public service you become an unapproved person. So much 4 dedication 4 so many years to country and people! Thanks."

