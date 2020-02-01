'Our society has indeed lost a moral compass' - Man in court for brutally killing two-month-old son

A 27-year-old man is expected to reappear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court next week, for allegedly killing his two-month-old baby.

Irvin Lotta Mahlangu made his first appearance in court on Friday following his arrest on January 28.

The incident happened in KwaMhlanga.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Mahlangu had a heated argument with the mother of his child over alleged rituals that he was performing involving the baby.

"Reports further indicates that Mahlangu was very furious during the argument they were having to a point where he allegedly strangled as well as stabbed the defenceless child.

"The 22-year-old mother became so terrified as the assailant threatened to kill her as well. She screamed for help and broke windows of the house to get attention from people. Fortunately, people who heard the screams notified police about this barbaric act," said Hlathi.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the calls. However, the child was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Mahlangu was immediately arrested as a result.

"During his appearance in court, Mahlangu was not asked to plead but was remanded in custody until February 6, for a formal bail application,” Hlathi said.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemn the infant's murder and welcomed Mahlangu’s arrest.

"It is regrettable to hear of incidences where children, like this little one, are allegedly murdered by their own parents who are supposed to be protecting them. Children are the future and a home is regarded as the first line of defence where children should be nurtured as well as protected.

"However, homes have become battle fields and horrific places where children witness pain, suffering and death at the hands of those that should provide love and care.

"Our society has indeed lost a moral compass and we therefore call upon all opinion leaders as well as community-based organisations to work hand in hand with the police with a view to restore morals in the society," said Zuma.

He said he was confident that a team of detective assigned to the case, the prosecution and the judiciary will ensure that justice is served.

Zuma wished for a maximum sentence for perpetrators of crimes against women and children.