For Youth Day this year, News24 undertook a special project: We gave a voice to the families of children who have died in South Africa. The aim was to hear about the children themselves, looking at what they liked doing, their personalities and personal stories about their lives. The aim was not to ask the families to relive the trauma, instead News24 wanted to give families a platform to speak about the children they lost.

Here are their stories.

WATCH:

Remembering baby Zahnia - caught in gang crossfire

Remembering Stompie Seipei - stabbed in the neck

Remembering Boitshoko Bopape - killed by falling street light

Remembering Sadia Sukhraj - killed in botched hijacking

