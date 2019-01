The scene where a man resting under a tree was struck by a taxi. (Twitter)

A 53-year-old man was injured in Onyx Drive, Carletonville, on Thursday afternoon when an out-of-control minibus taxi collided with the tree he was sitting under.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 15:00 on Thursday to find a pedestrian in need of medical attention.

It appeared that the taxi had collided with the tree before hitting the man, who was treated on the scene before being taken to a private hospital for further care.

No one in the taxi sustained any injuries.

The SAPS were on the scene for further investigation.