 

Outage outrage: Kempton Park power to be restored 'by Thursday at the latest'

2019-06-12 11:40

Correspondent

New cables being installed at the Glen Marais substation in Kempton Park.

New cables being installed at the Glen Marais substation in Kempton Park. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kempton Park residents who have been without power since Saturday were left angry and disappointed after a full restoration set for 18:00 on Tuesday didn't materialise. 

The City of Ekurhuleni tweeted: "We have begun a process to restore customers and due to unforeseen circumstances, and taking safety precaution considerations, we will start restoring customers from 22:00 on [Tuesday] evening."

But 22:00 came and went and many suburbs are yet to have power restored. 

Speaking to Radio 702 on Wednesday, City energy department head Mark Wilson said that, owing to unforeseen delays, power would be fully restored by Wednesday afternoon, or by Thursday "at the latest".

Electricity supply to parts of Kempton Park was completely cut off following a blast at the Glen Marais substation on Saturday, News24 reported.

Since then, the City has been battling to restore power to all affected suburbs. 

According to Wilson, a fire at the substation caused a circuit breaker to explode. An entire 25-panel switchboard was destroyed, he said.

"This was because of cable theft," Wilson said. He cited cable theft as a major problem in the area, but said that new technology was being employed to combat the scourge. 

Switched on in stages

"Power is being switched on in stages and no priority is given to any areas. As you switch on a substation you get massive increases in the load, so you don't want to trip it. As something is repaired, people are switched on," Wilson said. 

"I understand the frustrations of the community. The original prognosis [for restoration] was Tuesday evening. But before we can switch on, one of the practices is to test our [brand-new] switch gear. Unfortunately, they failed the test due to a carbon buildup caused by the fire."

This meant that power could not be restored by 18:00, or by 22:00, as communicated by the City on Twitter. Residents reacted with fury over the delay.   

"We managed to clear the carbon overnight and four of the new panels have been tested and have tested clean."

Wilson said power should be restored by Wednesday afternoon, or on Thursday "at the latest". 

He asked residents to reduce their usage to the minimum, which will enable the repaired substations to supply power to all residents while further repairs were being carried out. 

Many people took to Twitter to vent their frustration. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  electricity  |  power outage
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Anger and tears at Forest High teen's memorial

2019-06-12 11:14

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Half a million bonanza for Daily Lotto player 2019-06-11 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 