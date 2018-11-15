Outcry in PE over pic of dog hanging outside car window

The picture of the dog hanging from a car window. (Facebook)

A picture of a man seemingly holding a dog by its leg from a car window has social media users hot under the collar.

People reacted with fury after the picture was posted on the Port Elizabeth Community Facebook page on Wednesday.

It was also widely shared on WhatsApp groups.

Facebook comments about the incident were rife with condemnation, with many calling for the arrest of the man for animal cruelty.

"This makes my blood boil!" Gaynor Bishop commented. "I hope to God he's been located and that any animals that this rubbish owns have been safely removed. What a despicable piece of rotten scum."

Case opened

"Is this for real? …absolute (sic) disgusting," Shirley Zietsman commented.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu told News24 that a case had been opened in terms of the Animal Protection Act.

"The person who laid the charge is not the same person who took the picture, however," Naidu added.

To continue with the investigation, the witness – in other words the person who took the picture – would need to come forward, Naidu said.

The vehicle in the picture, a silver Suzuki Swift, was a rental vehicle, Naidu told News24. Police had already traced the vehicle to a local rental company and the identity of the man who rented the vehicle was known.

'Dog is fine'

Hannes Stander, the manager of the Animal Welfare Society in Port Elizabeth, told News24 that the man made a statement about the incident.

"We've been to [the man's house] on three occasions to make sure the dog was not injured in any way but the dog is fine," Stander said.

The man also made a statement to police, Stander said.

"Now it's up to the police to investigate and for the law to run its course. We can't jeopardise the investigation by getting more involved now."

Dog jumped

According to Stander, the man claimed the dog jumped from the car and he caught it at the exact moment the picture was taken.

The man was transporting the dog after picking it up after it had run away from his home, he claimed.

Stander said the animals on the man's property, which include a Dachshund, were in a good condition and did not appear to be abused in any way.

"There has been an outcry in the community, though," Stander said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter