Outgoing Tshwane mayor points out service delivery successes under his watch

Outgoing Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has chalked up the cancellation of the controversial GladAfrica contract as one of his successes during his tenure.



On Tuesday, Mokgalapa, who recently announced his intention to resign at the end of February, delivered a report highlighting what he said were service delivery successes in Tshwane under his watch.

Listing several successes, the mayor said the cancellation of the GladAfrica consultancy agreement was ratified by the council in February 2019.

Money spent on the enormous project management contract, which was signed in November 2017, was declared an irregular expenditure by the Auditor-General (AG) in 2019 and flagged by various legal entities for procurement process irregularities, News24 previously reported.

It said the AG had found there was inadequate separation of duties in accordance with the Municipal Finance Management Act in the appointment of GladAfrica. Two service providers were also being paid despite the contract being concluded between the City and GladAfrica.

Before the cancellation of the R12bn contract, around R500m had already been paid to GladAfrica.

"I am pleased to report that all six resolutions of the council on this matter [the cancellation of the GladAfrica contract] have been successfully implemented," Mokgalapa said.

"The report of the APC [audit and performance committee] will be submitted to the council in its ordinary council meeting of February 27, 2020."

Mokgalapa also listed the establishment of the Letsema unit to expedite the formalisation and upgrading of informal settlements by ensuring the provision of services water, sewerage, electricity, roads and stormwater to 187 informal settlements in Pretoria.

"Currently, 185 informal settlements receive rudimentary services. The City will render water and sewerage services to 33 informal settlements.

"Our focus has not only been on informal settlements. There are few inroads made, such as the restoration of dignity of 47 families in the community of Elephants in Mamelodi whose property transfers have been outstanding since 2007 as well as unlocking 755ha in Rama City for the development of 17 771 housing units of different typologies."

Mokgalapa also listed the establishment of a financial disciplinary board, establishment of in-house asset protection, lasting and sustainable solutions to the Hammanskraal water crisis and the youth development programme as service delivery successes during his tenure.

"Water supplied to Hammanskraal has been a thorny issue for almost a decade. I made it my mission to find a lasting and sustainable solution to resolve it once and for all."

Mokgalapa, who took over the reins of the City in February 2019 after Solly Msimanga resigned as mayor, maintained the decision for his resignation was taken solely in the interest of service delivery with the principal consideration being the residents of Tshwane.

"My resignation paves the way to continue the trajectory of progress beyond what was achieved thus far by the DA-led government.

"On the other hand, opportunistic interests have raised a preoccupation of this office being used for political malice. With all these considerations, it's critical that I highlight that no contravention of the law has occurred during my serving in this position."

Mokgalapa had faced increasing pressure after the emergence of an audio recording which his opponents claimed was a sex tape and over his ability to deal with sensitive council matters, some of which he inherited from Msimanga, News24 previously reported.

He went on special leave in November following the release of the audio recording allegedly featuring him and then-transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge engaging in an intimate act in the municipality's offices.