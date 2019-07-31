Outrage after video surfaces of woman allegedly forced to eat dog faeces in cheating row

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is looking into a video that has surfaced of a woman being forced to eat dog faeces in Elsies River, Cape Town.

SAHRC spokesperson Gushwell Brooks said their local office would be following the matter up and "conducting a preliminary investigation".

In the four-minute video, which News24 has seen, a woman is seen seated at a table with a clear plastic bag full of faeces.

According to the Daily Voice, the woman forced the other woman to do this as punishment for allegedly sleeping with her boyfriend.

It reported that the woman, a nurse, allegedly also forced her to take tablets and drew her blood to do an HIV test.

The nurse taking the video tells her: "Vriet, daai is nie my kak nie, dis my hond se kak... Vriet, moenie praat nie. Ek gaan vir jou moer." (Eat, that is not my faeces, it's my dog's... eat, don't talk. I will hit you.)



When the seated woman reluctantly takes a bite, she is told, "daarsy" [there you go].

She starts to gag and the nurse warns her not to vomit because her home is clean.

The seated woman makes more noises, holds her throat and appears to be gagging.

She is told to swallow and to keep going: "Jy kan hulle uitkies, sag, hard, pap, enige iets" [You can choose, soft, firm, runny, anything].

At the end of the video, the nurse turns the camera on herself and appears to warn her boyfriend, telling him to look at what the woman is doing.

Western Cape police confirmed that the 27-year-old victim on Tuesday opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, intimidation and crimen injuria at Ravensmead police station.

Captain FC van Wyk said their investigation continued and no one had been arrested.

People reacted with outrage on social media, calling for the nurse to be investigated and arrested.



One man on Facebook said the act was inhumane, while another commented: "Disgusting, it takes 2 to tangle (sic) no one deserves to be treated like that. You don't tramp on someone's dignity, [irrespective] of the crime committed."

"She will lose her job, dignity and that man," another woman remarked on Facebook.

News24 approached Tygerberg Hospital with the allegations about one of its nurses.

Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said: "We cannot respond to these allegations, as the matter is still under investigation".

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter