Outrage at violence ahead of man's court appearance for murder of teen, Gomolemo Legae

18-year-old Gomolemo Legae, who was brutally murdered by a 19-year-old man. (Picture: Supplied via City Press)

South Africans reacted with shock and outrage at violence inflicted on 18-year-old Gomolemo Legae, whose alleged killer is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Legae was stabbed more than 25 times, doused with petrol, and set alight in the early hours of Sunday in Ramosadi village, Mahikeng in the North West, City Press reported. She may have been raped.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told the newspaper that the 19-year-old accused, who was apparently known to the family, was expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder, and that a rape charge could be added.

He was apparently identified through CCTV footage recorded at a nearby petrol station on the day.

"Men, young and old, in South Africa are relentless in their blood thirst pursuit and killing spree of women and up to now, interventions for dealing with violence against women have been superficial, half-hearted and based on the wrong understanding of the root causes of the vulnerability of women," said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

"Gomolemo joins a list of thousands of other women who are raped, maimed, beaten, enslaved, emotionally molested, and brutally killed by men in this country."

He said the families of victims were left with unanswered questions.

"We must unite to curb the brutal war men have declared against women in South Africa. Each man ought to ask themselves the crucial question: 'Why do I think I will not rape, abuse and kill women?' And answer honestly."

Twitter users also extended their condolences to the family as they grappled with the tragedy.

User @kowpeiy_msindo said: "Another one...Imagine what great plans she had for her future #Gomolemolegae".

@MNdlondlo commented: "Both the perpetrator and the victim are kids. Parents should really take a hard look at how they raise their children. Parents should take the blame as well."

I've felt the pain of women being killed, but when it hits home like this, there's no way to describe it. This is my husband's niece #GomolemoLegae . Killed in 1 of the most brutal ways I've ever heard about. Something needs to give South Africa. We can't go on like this. https://t.co/daGE4hcudi — Mmanaledi Mataboge-Mashetla (@MmanalediM) December 3, 2019

I'm writing this with shame and fear of living here in SOUTH AFRICA, Rest in peace baby girl #GomolemoLegae — Portia Baloyi (@PortiaBaloyi6) December 3, 2019

Legae's murder comes less than two weeks after Limpopo-based student Precious Ramabulana was raped and fatally stabbed 52 times in the room she rented in Mokomene.

Aubrey Manaka, 28, was arrested four days after Ramabulana's murder.

He appeared in the Morebeng Magistrate's Court on Monday.