As part of their "high-density operations" to curb crime during the festive season, police have shut down several shebeens, confiscated thousands of rands worth of alcohol, and arrested over 160 illegal immigrants.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said on Saturday no stone will be left unturned to ensure a safe festive season for people in the province.

"This area in the Musina policing area constitutes about 90% of crimes our members respond to, hence we have placed roadblocks here today (Saturday)."

Undocumented foreign nationals were arrested between Musina and the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo.

Stop and search operations were conducted, led by the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba.

Several other shebeens were shut down during another operation, also in the same area, for failing to comply with liquor trade regulations.

"Some shops did not have licences to trade, hence we closed them down.. and we have confiscated liquor worth thousands of rands in the process," said Mojapelo.

Police also urged motorists who will be using the N1 North between Pretoria and Musina to only stop at designated or safe areas, citing prevalent robberies which occur along the stretch of road.