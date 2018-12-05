 

Over 2 300 unidentified bodies lying in Gauteng government mortuaries

2018-12-05 10:10

Ntwaagae Seleka

Jack Bloom (Lucky Morajane, Gallo Images, file)

Jack Bloom (Lucky Morajane, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Over 2 300 bodies are lying in government mortuaries in Gauteng, waiting to be identified.

In a statement on Wednesday, DA spokesperson for health in Gauteng Jack Bloom said this was revealed by MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in the Gauteng legislature in response to his question.

According to Bloom Ramokgopa said that from April 2017 to October this year, there were 2 287 unidentified bodies and 79 unclaimed bodies.

READ: More unclaimed bodies in Gauteng mortuaries

"This is 8.5% of the total number of 27 737 bodies stored in the mortuaries over this period. According to Ramokgopa, the three major causes of unnatural deaths that require a post-mortem in state mortuaries are shootings, motor vehicle accidents and stab wounds.

"I am concerned by the high number of unidentified and unclaimed bodies. It is tragic that many families do not know the fate of their loved ones because they have been buried anonymously after suffering a violent death," said Bloom.

Bloom said he suspects that some of the 21 Life Esidimeni patients suffered a similar fate.

A total of 144 psychiatric patients died after they were transferred by the health department from Life Esidimeni facilities to unlicensed NGOs. Twenty-one patients are still missing.

READ: Gauteng ANC expresses concern over 21 missing Life Esidimeni patients

Bloom appealed to the department of health to set up a website with controlled access so that members of the public can try and identify loved ones who have gone missing and are likely dead.

"But most of all, effective action needs to be taken to decrease the high number of violent deaths in Gauteng. This requires a professional police force with adequate resources to combat the intolerable level of crime in our province," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 Rottweilers maul 6-year-old Cape Town boy to death in front of family

2018-12-05 08:42

Inside News24

 
/News
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa appoints advocate Shamila Batohi as new NPA boss
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 4 2018-12-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 