 

Over 200 people arrested in North West for breaking lockdown rules

2020-03-30 18:50

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than 200 people have been arrested in the North West for contravening lockdown regulations.

This after the country went into a 21-day lockdown that was ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the coronavirus from spreading.

North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said the suspects had contravened Disaster Management Act regulations.

ALSO READ: ConCourt dismisses NGO's application to challenge SA's 21-day lockdown

"The suspects were arrested for failing to confine [themselves] to their residential places, while others were arrested for moving between metropolitan and district areas as well as misrepresenting that another person was infected with Covid-19.

"Others were arrested for failing to close liquor premises and some for failing to adhere to the prohibition on gatherings," Koonyaditse said.

Community Safety MEC Sello Lehari said: "Our law enforcement authorities are working day and night to ensure that people are adhering to the regulations of Covid-19. Our intention is not to harass the citizens, but we need to ensure total compliance to the lockdown.

"We need to work together in combating the spread of Covid-19 and this is everyone's responsibility." 

Lehari encouraged residents to comply with the lockdown regulations and physical distancing when travelling or queuing at shops and banks. 

"Physical distancing seems to be a challenge at shopping malls, shops, ATMs and other places where people receive essential services. However, we will continue to monitor and encourage people to comply," he said.

Read more on:    sello lehari  |  mahikeng  |  coronavirus  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Your weather: Heavy rain expected over SA on Tuesday

2020-03-30 18:37

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Breathtaking bird's eye view footage shows empty Sea Point and Cape Town CBD
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:32 PM
Road name: Taxi Services

Gordons Bay 19:31 PM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 