Over 30 alleged zama-zamas arrested during police raid in Krugersdorp

More than 30 alleged zama-zamas were arrested on Tuesday morning during a police operation at the Krugersdorp Old Gold Mine in West Village.



According to a police statement, the police pounced on a group of more than 30 illegal miners during the operation.

"Four suspects, aged between 30 and 35, were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition of different calibres as well as explosives," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele added the area was known for a gang of illegal miners who allegedly terrorised the community during the night and then hide out at the Old Mogale mine.

"The Gauteng police management commended the good work by the Krugersdorp crime prevention unit for continuing to bring a halt to illegal mining and recover illegal firearms in the area."

The suspects are expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday.