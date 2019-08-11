 

Over 500 suspects arrested in women-led operations in Gauteng

2019-08-11 21:38

Jenna Etheridge

Police officials. (Supplied)

Female law enforcement officers arrested more than 500 suspects and recovered 16 unlicenced firearms during parallel operations in Gauteng over the long weekend.

The operations were led by female officers from the police, metro police, Gauteng traffic police, SARS, Home Affairs and other agencies, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Sunday.

August is Women's Month in South Africa.

From Thursday night, they traced wanted suspects, raided illegal liquor outlets, manned roadblocks, went on foot patrols and conducted stop-and-search operations.

In Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, more than 320 people were arrested for crimes that included murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intimidation, drugs, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

In Johannesburg and the West Rand, more than 200 suspects were arrested for crimes such as murder, arson, the possession of unlicenced firearms, theft, rape, malicious damage to property, driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of stolen property, malicious damage to property and undocumented people. 

In Sedibeng, the police arrested a number of people who were wanted for serious and violent crimes.

Masondo said they also issued fines for traffic offences, which amounted to more than R100 000.

Those arrested will appear in various courts on Monday.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
