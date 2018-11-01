Over 6 000 learners still not placed for 2019 - Gauteng Education Dept

The Gauteng Department of Education has had to extend its placement of Grade 1 and 8 learners for the 2019 school year as over 6 000 learners have still not been placed in a school.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said that by the end of business on 31 October, about 248 866 learners were placed, but that there were still learners who needed to be placed.

"Unfortunately, we still have approximately 6 879 learners who are still unplaced which amounts to 88%, and wish to request parents to bear with us, as we must extend our initial deadline to Monday, 05 November 2018," department spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a statement.

"In an effort to alleviate pressure, we have decided to use the newly built Centurion Primary School in Tshwane south to temporarily to accommodate all unplaced Grade 8 learners in the Centurion area," he added.

Affected parents will be consulted

The department will also facilitate necessary consultations with all affected parents.

"Regular SMS notifications will be sent to parents to update them on developments. To alleviate pressure from the call centre, an email account has been established, namely Admissions.Hotline@gauteng.gov.za where parents can send in their inquiries regarding placement of their children."

Mabona added that all district offices will have their list of schools which will indicate the number of applications received and the status thereof, whether the school is full or there is space available.

"A link will be established on the online admission website where the same list of schools will be reflected."

"Late registration will be opened only to parents that did not apply as well as those that did not submit their documents and those who have forfeited their space."

Also Read: More than 80% of Gauteng's Grade 1 and 8 pupils placed in schools for 2019

During their online applications earlier this year, the department received 282 823 applications of which 149 461 were Grade 1 and 133 362 were Grade 8 applications.

Officials still working to ensure 100% placement

"Department officials have since been working tirelessly to ensure that placements are completed on time," Mabona said.

"Parents should take into consideration that some schools receive high volumes of applications and that placement is conducted on the admission criteria, but more so on a first come first served basis."

The department was aware that there were learners who were within the proximity of the school that met the criteria, yet they were still not placed. Districts were assisting with placement of those learners, Mabona said.

"...and it may not be at the preferred school. Placement at the school of choice is not guaranteed."

The department appealed to parents to be patient and accept their offers of placement rather than not have space at all.

"This is a critical period, which is still closely monitored by relevant officials."

Matric final exams

The department also commented on the Grade 12 final exams.

"We are pleased that the exams are progressing well with no reported disruptions. We once more wish all candidates, educators and officials the best of luck and a successful exam," Mabona said.

"The department has comprehensive systems and processes to deal with any eventuality that might erupt during the actual conduct of examinations."

Read: Matric pupils burn down administration building over reports, disrupting exams

Marking will start on December 1 and conclude on December 14, 2018.

A total of 9 200 marking personnel has been appointed, the department said.

Matric results will be released on January 3, 2019 and MECs will release provincial results on the following day.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter