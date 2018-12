More than 700 children who went missing at Durban beaches over the Christmas long weekend have been reunited with their families, the eThekwini municipality said.

The children were separated from their parents and guardians when more than 1 million people visited various Durban beaches from December 22 to 26.

Malcolm Canham, acting chairperson of the Festive Season Management Committee (Fesmac), said around 738 children were separated from their parents and guardians during that period "but were reunited with them".

He said they had issued about 36 517 armbands with the details of the parents and guardians which helped reunite separated children with their families.

"As the New Year’s Eve approaches, we urge our visitors and beach goers to be more vigilant and ensure that their children are kept within sight and are safe at all times," said Canham.

Influx of visitors

Almost 41 rescues were effected and about 448 First Aid services were carried out, according to Canham.

He said they anticipated an influx of visitors to the City and other areas of attractions from this weekend to Wednesday, January 2.

"All beach goers are urged to ensure that they do not bring alcohol or any bottles to the beach, as these will be confiscated by Law Enforcement Agencies. Bottles and alcohol are strictly prohibited from the beach and anyone found to be contravening the law might find themselves in trouble," he warned.

Canham also urged residents to use fireworks responsibly and be considerate of the neighbours and animals.

"The Municipal bylaw allows for fireworks to be set off from 23:45 on December 31 until 00:15 in the New Year," he said.