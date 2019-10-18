Over R20 000 raised for man who came to the aid of woman who was raped

Radius Masukume came to the aide of a woman being raped. (Keep the Energy, Facebook)

The fundraising target for Radius Masukume of Cape Town, who saved a woman who was being raped by two men, is closing in on its target of R30 000.

By late Friday evening, the page started by Keep the Energy, a Facebook group that focuses on gender-based violence, had raised just over R20 000.

Masukume, 49, who works for himself in construction, had been walking to a work site last Thursday when he heard the woman screaming on a field just off Gie Road in Table View.

He previously told News24 he did not think twice before intervening.

"I jumped over the fence to an open space and saw two guys raping her," Masukume said.

One of the men kicked him to the ground after he caught their attention and stabbed him in his face and head four times.

Masukume, however, put up a fight and managed to get the attention of law enforcement.

"I kicked him and then managed to run toward the police [in the road]."

Masukume also revealed that he was recovering well.

His efforts have been lauded as heroic on social media.

Masukume said he was happy about the money being collected for his act of bravery and would use some of it to help other people.

Western Cape police said the Table View police were investigating cases of attempted murder and attempted robbery, while the Milnerton police's family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit would investigate the rape.

No one has been arrested yet, according to the police.

Keep the Energy's page reads: "We would like to thank Mr Masukume for risking his life to save the woman.

"We would like to reward Mr Masukume for his bravery and selflessness."

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala