 

Overcrowded, delayed and dangerous: Mom forced to pass baby through train window

2018-07-28 07:42

Tariro Washinyira and Mary-Anne Gontsana

For the past two weeks many commuters with monthly train tickets have had to use alternative transport due to the poor service of Metrorail in Cape Town, reports GroundUp.

Trains are overcrowded and seldom on time. Some people say they have lost their jobs because they are always late for work.

A fire on July 21 at Cape Town station destroyed seven rail coaches and 160 metres of overhead wire. Another fire on July 26 at Retreat destroyed five carriages.

According to Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker the fire at Cape Town station has cost R30m and the one in Retreat R20m.


Burnt out trains at the Paarden Eilend depot in Cape Town. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

On Tuesday in the late afternoon, GroundUp saw a young mother pass her 17-month-old-baby through the train window to people on the platform so that she was able to push her way through the overcrowded train to get off.

Mary Kathembe, who waited almost two hours for a train at Parow station on Friday, told GroundUp that since the Cape Town fire, Metrorail service has got even worse. She said that her employer has moved her time to start work to 10:00 because she is so often late.

"On Wednesday when I arrived at Cape Town station after work [to go home at] around 18:00, there were lots of people... Some had been waiting since 17:00.

"The train was overcrowded and commuters who were waiting for the trains at Salt River and Woodstock failed to board," she said.

Kathembe said the train she used was so full that commuters were unable to disembark at certain stations.

In a media statement on Thursday, the United National Transport Union (UNTU) said Metrorail was left with just 40 train sets. It needs 88 train sets. The union said it had asked Police Minister Bheki Cele to appoint a task team to investigative who was behind the ongoing arson attacks.

Elements of organised crime

"The person or persons who are behind the arson attacks are taking bread out of the mouths of the families they have to feed," said UNTU.

Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande on Friday visited the Paarden Eiland depot where the burnt carriages were stationed. He was accompanied by provincial MEC for transport Donald Grant and mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron.

Read: Cape Town rail transport 'situation' the worst in the country - Nzimande

Nzimande, addressing reporters, said he believed that there could be multiple motives for the arson incidents. "But at the same time, there are elements of serious organised crime. We are talking to the police now to establish whether there are any commercial benefits for the people who burn trains of whatever sort," said Nzimande.


Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande on a walkabout at the Paarden Eiland depot in Cape Town on Friday. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

"We have agreed that the existing task team responsible for investigating the arson attacks, be expanded and it will involve everybody, national, security and intelligence networks. They must report back to us by the end of August," explained the minister.

"We have a transport imbizo in September and we want to listen to communities, their problems and what they think should be done," said Nzimande.

Grant said the biggest area affected is the central line.

"We used to have 33 trains running before these incidents; at the moment we only have eight... Commuters need to understand that we need their help to identify the people committing these attacks. We cannot bring new trains here until there are facilities to service them and also to ensure that they will not be affected. We've got to get our house in order."

Meanwhile, Metrorail's long-suffering commuters continue to struggle daily with the poor train service.

Read more: Another Metrorail train on fire in Cape Town, bringing the number of incidents to five

Job losses, warnings

A domestic worker who lives in Parow and works in Crawford changes trains at Maitland Station. She said she waited for almost an hour on Thursday. Her employer now wants to extend her working hours because she is often late.

"It's is not my fault that the trains are not on time. I leave my house at 07:00 daily. I can't also use a taxi because it would mean two taxis from Parow," she said.

She said her sister, also a domestic worker, had lost her job for being late.

Another woman, who commutes from Muldersvlei to Mowbray and changes at Salt River, said she had received a final warning for late coming last week. She doesn't know what to expect now.

GroundUp reporter Tariro Washinyira adds: "I had given up on the trains. But last week, I tried again. On Friday I waited for the train at Parow station from 08:00 to 09:25.

"After work on Friday and this Monday the trains were so full I could not board and had to take taxis. On Tuesday last week and Thursday this week the train was so overcrowded I couldn't get out at my home stop, Parow, and I ended up at Tygerberg station."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    metrorail  |  prasa  |  bheki cele  |  blade nzimande  |  cape town  |  public transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel among guests at King Zwelithini's birthday celebration

2018-07-27 22:07

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: Zuma appears in Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges
 

This blind kitty instantly fell in love with her human and our hearts can’t deal

Last November, a kitten named June showed up at the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) in the seaside suburb of Hout Bay in Cape Town, South Africa.

 

Paws

Why do dogs eat grass?
Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 27 2018-07-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 