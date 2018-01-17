 

Overvaal school judgment shows judge is 'still craving for old apartheid order' - ANCYL

2018-01-17 14:33

Lizeka Tandwa

Mlondi Mkhize. (File, Gallo Images)

Mlondi Mkhize. (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: EFF supporters protest Afrikaans at #HoërskoolOvervaal

2018-01-17 09:21

Things got ugly outside Hoërskool Overvaal on Wednesday morning as EFF supporters clashed with parents on the first day of school. The EFF are protesting Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in the area. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg - North Gauteng High Court Judge Bill Prinsloo's judgment on Hoërskool Overvaal, if not challenged, would entrench the old segregated apartheid education system, the ANC Youth League said on Wednesday. 

In a statement, the ANCYL's Mlondi Mkhize said Prinsloo's judgment was an attack on the government’s effort to build a single, democratic, non-racial and non-sexist public education system.

"The ruling is a clear demonstration that some untransformed judges, still craving for the old apartheid order, are abusing their influence or positions in the judiciary to undermine the radical transformation agenda as advanced by the ANC."

News24 earlier reported that the Department of Education had attempted to have 55 pupils placed at the school. They were to be taught in English. The school went to court to challenge the decision.

Read: High Court sets aside bid to have Hoërskool Overvaal admit 55 English-speaking learners

On Monday, Prinsloo set aside the department’s decision to admit the 55 pupils, saying that the school had no capacity to take the pupils, let alone to do so on such short notice, and to effectively convert to a dual-medium school.

The youth league also applauded Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for indicating his intent to appeal the ruling. 

"The ANCYL will seek a bilateral with the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, with a view to consider amending the South African Schools Act (SASA) in order for the Minister of Basic Education, as a custodian of public schooling, is democratically empowered to determine admission and language policy for all public schools in South Africa," he said. 

Some EFF members and a parent were involved in a brawl during a protest outside Hoërskool Overvaal on the first day of school.

Members of the EFF said black children in Vereeniging were being discriminated against at the school because of Afrikaans.

Read: 'Our kids are discriminated because of Afrikaans' - EFF members

Disgruntled EFF and ANC supporters gathered outside the school.

"We cannot, and we will never, permit the minority to disadvantage the majority. We cannot undermine the rights of the majority in order to appease the minority. Already Afrikaners have Orania. If we don’t wake up and defend ourselves against these things, the country will be back in their hands again," Mkhize added.  

Read more on:    ancyl  |  mlondi mkhize  |  johannesburg  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lesufi warns Westbury community members not to damage newly reopened school

2018-01-17 15:55

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Fire and chaos as EFF chant 'anti-boer' songs #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 16 2018-01-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 