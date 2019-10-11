Owner of Carletonville nursery school, employee appeared in court

The owner of Ninnies Neurons crèche and her employee who were caught on film allegedly violently assaulting minors, appeared separately in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Janine Edwards appeared separately from her previous employee, Nellie Senwametsi.

Both accused are out on R3 000 bail.

Senwametsi is expected back in court on November 1 while Edwards will appear again on November 7.

According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse, the acting prosecutor informed the court that the matter would once again have to be postponed to allow for copies of the forensically-derived video footage to be made available to a lawyer representing Senwametsi.

Ngaa Murombedzi, WMACA advocacy manager said the two women had not been asked to plead.

"It is regrettable that this step has not yet been taken, which would have saved the families from being frustrated by another fruitless day in court. Furthermore, the prosecution confirmed that the crèche owner's case against Senwametsi will no longer be included in the docket presented to court by the NPA," said Murombedzi.

She said several mothers of the abused minors were outraged and despondent about the postponement.

Murombedzi said some mothers were not aware of a criminal charge filed by the crèche owner against Senwametsi, which the organisation claimed was an attempt to deflect by Edwards her own guilt in this case.

"The power of abuse lies in secrecy and misinformation. Parents and community members are very dependent on the information they gather in court themselves and that which is provided to them by the prosecution. The prosecution in this case has made no effort at all to communicate to the parents what progress (or lack thereof) has been made.

"The lack of effort from the State to keep the parents informed or reassured that their children's abuse [is] of priority to the National Prosecution Authority.

"We continue to challenge the NPA to act in a manner that is supportive and to the victims and their families. We challenge the SAPS that should there be anyone in the community who can add information or contribute to the investigation, they must avail themselves.

"These two State bodies have been grossly derelict in the performance of their duties and show such utter reluctance to cooperate that we can't help but question whether they are trying to protect the interests of someone other than the victims in this matter," said Murombedzi.