OR Tambo evacuated because of unattended bag

Johannesburg - OR Tambo International Airport had to be evacuated on Monday after officials found an unattended bag.

"What happened was there was an unattended bag found in a terminal building and [the matter] is now being handled by the SA Police," airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler told News24.

She said the scene was evacuated out of precaution.

