ANC in Western Cape calls for Zille to resign, premier unfazed

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is seen in the legislature. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

The ANC in the Western Cape has called on Premier Helen Zille to vacate her office or be fired for bringing her office into disrepute and controversy.

In a statement issued on Saturday, acting ANC provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa said Zille was a liability to the province and not fit enough to hold high office any longer.

Responding to News24 via email, Zille dismissed the call as a "joke".

Earlier this week, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Zille violated the Executive Members Ethics Code and the Constitution by exposing herself to the risk of a conflict of interest by offering assistance to a workshop programme involving her son, Paul Maree, in 2014.

Mkhwebane also noted that while the project benefited many pupils, the premier "exposed herself to a risk of a conflict of interest between her official responsibilities and her private interests".

ANC member of the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore laid a complaint with the Public Protector in 2017, claiming that Zille had breached the provincial government's code of ethics by influencing officials to allow Maree access to tablets purchased by the Western Cape Department of Education.

Zille has confirmed she'll take the Public Protector's findings on review.

Insults from members

“Whenever Zille is in trouble she resorts to insults, while the DA gathers around her like an angry swarm of angry hornets whose colony has been disturbed. We saw it again this week with their ferocious onslaught against Public Protector," said Magaxa.

“No matter how hard they shout Zille, the DA and her social media defenders cannot hide that the Public Protector nailed her for having violated the Constitution and Executive Ethics Code.”

Magaxa added that the findings were serious and damning.

He added that Zille was not above the Constitution and had to be held accountable.

“We insist that she faces the music in the Legislature. Speaker Sharna Fernandez must act as instructed by the Public Protector and take steps within 30 after having received the Public Protector’s report to hold Zille accountable.

“It must happen before the State of the Province Address held in February. There cannot be a SOPA without Zille hauled before the legislature. We want Zille to be properly investigated and discussed in a special sitting of the legislature.”

On Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga came out in defence of Zille, claiming there was no conflict of interest in what she did in 2014.

Motshekga told News24 that the national education department was aware of the programme Maree was involved in and that there was no financial benefit.



