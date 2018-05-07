 

De Lille to lay complaint over fake social media post

2018-05-07 17:56

Paul Herman

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille speaks during an interview in Cape Town. (Conrad Bornman, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille speaks during an interview in Cape Town. (Conrad Bornman, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she is going to lay charges against party members who have shared a fake Auditor General document on social media.

News24 reported on Monday that some members of the Democratic Alliance shared an altered Auditor General document on social media, which made adverse claims about De Lille over MyCiTi bus tenders.

The post has since been removed.

AGSA spokesperson Africa Boso confirmed to News24 that Auditor General Kimi Makwetu did not provide his signature for the document.

"The Auditor General South Africa did not sign or know the origins of the document you are enquiring about," Boso told News24 via email.

"The AGSA will deal with all matters relating to municipal audits when it tables/releases its general report on the audit results of all the country’s municipalities on 23 May."

Two DA MPs who had shared the post, deputy chief whip Mike Waters and National Council of Provinces MP Bronwynn Engelbrecht, both said they thought the document was authentic, and bemoaned the fact that it had in fact been altered.

De Lille has now weighed in on the matter and took to Twitter to say she will be laying a criminal complaint against those who shared it.

"In light of this information, I will be laying criminal charges against those who shared the fraudulent post," she tweeted.

"I will also lodge a formal complaint against the named @Our_DA members with the FLC."

Document 'fake news', 'not used' by DA in DC process

The DA's Natasha Mazzone stressed to News24 on Monday that the purported document was not used in any way by the party in its disciplinary processes against De Lille.

"This document is not an official communication of the DA and has not been shared on any official DA platforms, nor has it formed part of the ongoing disciplinary matter between the DA and the City of Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille," she told News24.

"Any DA leader or member who has shared this has simply fallen prey to fake news on social media platforms, which is quite common."

In a follow up email, she stressed that the party was not responsible in any way for a fake document that was doing the rounds on social media.

She also said its existence was not worrying as it had no status legally.

"It is most certainly not worrying because this document has no status or standing and has not been used officially in any way by the party."

She said the party was confident about the extracts of the AG's findings which were published on their website.

"These findings are accurate as presented by the AG to the City of Cape Town as part of his audit opinion."

The AG's report is currently under the ownership of the City of Cape Town council. Meanwhile, Makwetu will be releasing his municipal findings later this month.

The DA's federal executive is considering its Cape Town caucus' request to remove De Lille as mayor, after she lost the confidence of 70% of her councillors.

The party is likely to make a decision this week, pending legal advice around its new recall clause.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eight arrested for violent Mooi River protests released on bail

2018-05-07 17:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets, stun grenades at Protea Glen protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 