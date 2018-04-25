 

'I fear no one but my God' – De Lille ahead of internal DA motion against her

2018-04-25 12:57

Paul Herman

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. (Paul Herman, News24)

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. (Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she isn't concerned about the pending internal motion of no confidence against her on Wednesday as "she fears no one."

DA councillors will caucus on Wednesday evening after the City of Cape Town council concludes its business for the day, to begin the next step of the DA's new "recall clause" process.

This after the party's federal executive gave the green light to the caucus's request made last Monday to hold an internal motion of no confidence against De Lille.

READ: DA looking for shortcut to get rid of me - De Lille

De Lille told the media ahead of ordinary council proceedings on Wednesday that the party should just get on with its business against her.

"As everybody knows, the DA amended its constitution to create a 'De Lille clause' to get rid of me, and of course that was done to sidestep the existing disciplinary hearings against me, that I was still fighting to be made public," she charged.

"My message to all of them is that I fear no one, I only fear my God."

Clause approved by two thirds

De Lille was referring to the addition of a clause to the DA's constitution, agreed to by the DA's congress in Tshwane last month.

The new clause gives the DA the option to remove members appointed to executive posts in various governments if they have lost the confidence of their caucus.

Although the request for the motion was approved by two thirds of the Cape Town caucus, De Lille said she has yet to meet anyone in the public who has called for her to go.

She therefore wanted to know where individual councillors got their mandate from to say they had lost confidence in her.

"I have had 25 public meetings in this month alone, and not in one of those public meetings did anyone say 'mayor, we've lost confidence in you.'

"So I'm not really concerned about it. I will continue to do what I must do, and they must continue to proceed with their motion of no confidence."

De Lille should account to council, not party - ANC

The ANC in Cape Town on Wednesday also held a press conference ahead of the council and caucus processes on Wednesday.

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe said the party was not interested in the DA's internal politics against De Lille.

The ANC, however, was adamant that, if the charges against her related to council administration, then De Lille should be called to account in council, not within the DA caucus.

"They don't want to bring this issue to council because they know very well they don't have numbers in council," he said.

"We are not defending De Lille as a person. We want her to remain here to be able to answer fundamental questions about corruption and maladministration.

"If you [the DA] want her to leave now, no one will give us those answers."

Removal as mayor not automatic

De Lille, like the deputy mayor and the speaker, was elected by council, and therefore must account to council, he maintained.

Deputy DA caucus leader JP Smith told News24 on Tuesday that the internal process would likely be a lengthy one as members debate De Lille's future.

An outcome was only expected late in the evening as it was likely that consensus would not be reached and voting would have to take place through a secret ballot process.

He maintained that the caucus had lost confidence in De Lille given the raft of allegations made against her regarding alleged maladministration in the council and her continued public statements against the party.

In the event of a successful motion, De Lille will not be automatically removed as mayor.

The process will be referred to the federal executive, which will then ask De Lille to make representations to defend herself.

Read more on:    da  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Severe weather warning for Western Cape, with heavy thunderstorms, hail expected

2018-04-25 12:54

Inside News24

 
/News
De Lille: 'I fear no one but my God'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:44 PM
Road name: PROTEST MARCH

Sir Lowry's Pass 13:30 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 24 2018-04-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 