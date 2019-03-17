National police chief slams killing of two off-duty KZN cops

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has condemned the killing of two off-duty police officers in two separate incidents in less than 24 hours.

In the first incident, a warrant officer, whose name has been withheld, was in his private vehicle on the N2 near the Seadoone off-ramp, about 30km south of Durban, when gunmen travelling in an Audi A3 opened fire on him on Friday afternoon.

He was stationed at KwaMakutha Police Station.

"His bullet-riddled bakkie was found stationary on the side of the road. The police officer’s body was found in the middle of the road with multiple gunshot wounds," police spokesperson Brenda Muridili explained.

In the second shooting, a detective constable, whose name has also been withheld, was investigating a suspicious vehicle [driving up and down a street] when he was met with bullets from the occupant of the said vehicle on Friday night.

This incident also occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, this time in Kranskop.

"He managed to pull out his service pistol but two suspects alighted from their vehicle and continued firing at him. Another off-duty police officer at the outlet also stationed at Kranskop responded to the sounds of gunfire and two of the suspects were shot and wounded.

"Their accomplices managed to drag them into the car and they fled the scene," Muridili said.

When the suspects fled the scene they left behind a firearm which has since been sent the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic tests.

The stray bullets from the incident left one dead, while another man and woman are reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.

"Two bodies of perpetrators that are believed to have been involved in the Kranskop shootout were traced and found in Seven Oaks, as well as the vehicle that was used as a getaway car from the scene," she added.

General Sitole has since conveyed his condolences to the families of the two slain police officers and the innocent bystander struck down by a stray bullet.

"He has also directed the province to ensure that the families of the deceased are afforded the necessary support during their time of mourning and beyond. The National Commissioner has also wished the injured community members a speedy recovery," Muridili concluded.

Furthermore, police are calling on anyone with information to assist their investigation to come forward.