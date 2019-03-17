 

National police chief slams killing of two off-duty KZN cops

2019-03-17 18:07

Canny Maphanga

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has condemned the killing of two off-duty police officers in two separate incidents in less than 24 hours.

In the first incident, a warrant officer, whose name has been withheld, was in his private vehicle on the N2 near the Seadoone off-ramp, about 30km south of Durban, when gunmen travelling in an Audi A3 opened fire on him on Friday afternoon.

He was stationed at KwaMakutha Police Station.

"His bullet-riddled bakkie was found stationary on the side of the road. The police officer’s body was found in the middle of the road with multiple gunshot wounds," police spokesperson Brenda Muridili explained.

In the second shooting, a detective constable, whose name has also been withheld, was investigating a suspicious vehicle [driving up and down a street] when he was met with bullets from the occupant of the said vehicle on Friday night.

This incident also occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, this time in Kranskop.

"He managed to pull out his service pistol but two suspects alighted from their vehicle and continued firing at him. Another off-duty police officer at the outlet also stationed at Kranskop responded to the sounds of gunfire and two of the suspects were shot and wounded.

"Their accomplices managed to drag them into the car and they fled the scene," Muridili said.

When the suspects fled the scene they left behind a firearm which has since been sent the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic tests.

The stray bullets from the incident left one dead, while another man and woman are reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.

"Two bodies of perpetrators that are believed to have been involved in the Kranskop shootout were traced and found in Seven Oaks, as well as the vehicle that was used as a getaway car from the scene," she added.

General Sitole has since conveyed his condolences to the families of the two slain police officers and the innocent bystander struck down by a stray bullet.

"He has also directed the province to ensure that the families of the deceased are afforded the necessary support during their time of mourning and beyond. The National Commissioner has also wished the injured community members a speedy recovery," Muridili concluded.

Furthermore, police are calling on anyone with information to assist their investigation to come forward.

Read more on:    saps  |  khehla sitole  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two men arrested for pushing student off seventh floor of PTA building

2019-03-17 16:51

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA Agulhas II returns from 'great expedition' after braving heavy sea ice, freezing temperatures and harsh weather
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 13:10 PM
Road name: M3

Brackenfell 12:25 PM
Road name: Brackenfell Boulevard

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto jackpot rolls over to R100 000 2019-03-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 