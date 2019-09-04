 

Residents dig 'grave' for Uyinene's alleged murderer after torching house

2019-09-04 12:50

Velani Ludidi, GroundUp

Residents torched a house in Khayelitsha said to be that of the man accused of murdering Uyinene Mrwetyana. (Velani Ludidi, GroundUp)

Khayelitsha residents who torched the house said to belong to a man who is suspected of killing 19-year-old UCT student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, also dug a "grave" for him, GroundUp reports.

Ward 94 councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni told GroundUp that residents had organised a meeting on Tuesday after learning that the suspect was from the area. "The community wanted to know what will happen to the man should he get bail," said Mngxunyeni.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the 14 firefighters who went to the scene on Tuesday night had been confronted by a volatile crowd.

The crew feared for their lives and withdrew while the crowd banged on the firefighting vehicle, he said.

Mrwetyana's body was found in Khayelitsha.

Some residents believed social media messages that the man accused of her murder had been released on bail. They dug a hole at the house in which they intended to bury him if he was found inside the house.

The 42-year-old man, who cannot be named yet by an order of the court, was described by his neighbour as a soft-spoken, church-loving man who kept to himself.

"His wife left him around this time last year and I have never seen him with another woman. He was kind and carried a Bible. He offered Bible studies and prayers to people," said the neighbour. But he said his sisters found something about the man "creepy".

Burning house.

The crowd outside the house was quite large. (Velani Ludidi, GroundUp)

Nangamso Dlova from Khayelitsha said residents would take matters into their own hands if he was let out.

"He fooled all of us, pretending to be a man of God, while he is a monster. They must give him bail. We will sort him out," said Dlova.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that a house in I-Section, Khayelitsha had been set alight by community members.

"The owner of the property cannot be identified and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," said Traut.

He said rumours on social media that bodies had been found were false.

No arrests have been made.

Burning house.

The charred remains of the house on Wednesday morning. (Velani Ludidi, GroundUp) 


