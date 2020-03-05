Elderly couple wounded after robbery at their Hilton home

An elderly couple, in their 80s, was wounded after being attacked in an alleged home invasion in Hilton on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the couple was allegedly attacked by four unknown males in their home on St Michaels Road in Hilton.

"[The] victims were allegedly assaulted and their valuables loaded into their vehicles. Two vehicles and other valuables were taken," said Gwala.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene approximately before 13:00, where they found the police already in attendance and a family member providing first aid to the couple.

According to ER24, the man sustained moderate injuries while the woman sustained minor injuries. They were treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further medical care.

A case of house robbery was opened at the Hilton Police Station for investigation.



