 

Elderly couple wounded after robbery at their Hilton home

2020-03-05 14:21

Cebelihle Mthethwa

ER24 response vehicle.

ER24 response vehicle. (Supplied: ER24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An elderly couple, in their 80s, was wounded after being attacked in an alleged home invasion in Hilton on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the couple was allegedly attacked by four unknown males in their home on St Michaels Road in Hilton.

"[The] victims were allegedly assaulted and their valuables loaded into their vehicles. Two vehicles and other valuables were taken," said Gwala.

READ | Man attacks elderly Verulam couple with spear

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene approximately before 13:00, where they found the police already in attendance and a family member providing first aid to the couple.

According to ER24, the man sustained moderate injuries while the woman sustained minor injuries. They were treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further medical care.

A case of house robbery was opened at the Hilton Police Station for investigation.


Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  crime  |  robbery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: SA's first positive case of Covid-19 confirmed

2020-03-05 14:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | PE student bust for reckless driving after video of rental car goes viral
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 15:07 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 15:07 PM
Road name: N2 Nelson Mandela Boulevard Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto jackpot split two ways 2020-03-04 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 