 

KZN man who allegedly terrorised Jozini women abandons bail bid

2019-09-27 15:40

Sesona Ngqakamba

Magistrates' Court (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

The man arrested for allegedly terrorising women in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal has abandoned his bail bid, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

The 36-year-old suspect faces 11 charges ranging from rape, sexual assault, kidnapping and robbery, committed in the small town earlier in September.

He is also allegedly behind the rape of three siblings in the presence of their children.

On Wednesday he appeared in the Ubombo Magistrates' Court, where he abandoned his bail bid. His case was postponed to November 22, NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect had fled the Jozini area to Inanda, where he had been in hiding and continued committing other crimes until his arrest.

"The suspect was terrorising the women at Jozini policing precinct by raping, kidnapping and robbing them of their belongings," she said.

Mbele said on September 16, at around 03:00, the suspect approached the siblings who were in their home at plot 17, Jozini. He allegedly raped three of them in front of their children.

"The suspect further took their cellphones, cash and clothing before fleeing the scene. A case of rape was opened at Jozini police station and the docket was transferred to Jozini detectives for further investigation."

