Mahikeng woman arrested for cop's murder, residents heard screams

A woman has been arrested for the murder of an off-duty police constable in Mahikeng in the North West after the two allegedly became embroiled in an argument.

It is alleged that residents alerted police in the early hours of Tuesday when they heard screams coming from a house in the Rhodes Park area.

"Members of the SAPS (SA Police Service) reacted swiftly to the crime scene and upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old police constable lying in a pool of blood. The member was rushed to hospital but sadly, died on arrival.

"At the scene, eyewitnesses pointed out a 33-year-old woman as the alleged murderer. The woman was then arrested," police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said.

The woman allegedly had an argument with the constable, preliminary investigations revealed.

She is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Thursday and cannot be identified until then.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrest.

"We cannot overemphasise the important role of our communities in working together with our members to detect, prevent and investigate crime. We will continue to urge people in South Africa to join their local community police forums with a view of ensuring that together, we put an end to criminality. We, once again, applaud the brave men and women who continue to work with us in sharing information on crimes," Sitole said.