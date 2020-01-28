 

Mahikeng woman arrested for cop's murder, residents heard screams

2020-01-28 16:07

Ntwaagae Seleka

The police have confirmed the arrest. (PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES)

The police have confirmed the arrest. (PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A woman has been arrested for the murder of an off-duty police constable in Mahikeng in the North West after the two allegedly became embroiled in an argument.

It is alleged that residents alerted police in the early hours of Tuesday when they heard screams coming from a house in the Rhodes Park area.

"Members of the SAPS (SA Police Service) reacted swiftly to the crime scene and upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old police constable lying in a pool of blood. The member was rushed to hospital but sadly, died on arrival.

"At the scene, eyewitnesses pointed out a 33-year-old woman as the alleged murderer. The woman was then arrested," police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said.

The woman allegedly had an argument with the constable, preliminary investigations revealed.

She is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Thursday and cannot be identified until then.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrest.

"We cannot overemphasise the important role of our communities in working together with our members to detect, prevent and investigate crime. We will continue to urge people in South Africa to join their local community police forums with a view of ensuring that together, we put an end to criminality. We, once again, applaud the brave men and women who continue to work with us in sharing information on crimes," Sitole said.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mkhwebane's comments on removal proceedings show 'exceptionally poor understanding of the law' - DA

2020-01-28 18:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'She's innocent' - Kwahlelwa kidnapping accused's supporters gather outside court
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:48 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:51 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Monday 2020-01-27 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 