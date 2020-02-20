PIC | 3 KZN cops, two staffers help to deliver baby at police station

Three KwaZulu-Natal police officers and two Folweni police station staffers went above and beyond the call of duty to help deliver a baby on Wednesday.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that a woman in her 20s arrived at the police station while she was in labour, desperately seeking help.

"The members could see that the baby was coming but there was no doctor who could assist her to deliver the baby," Mbhele said.

At around 07:00, the station commander tried to arrange a van to take her to a nearby hospital, but it was too late.

Mrs Shezi, a former midwife who lives close to the station, was called instead.

"There were three officers, Captain Muthwa, Constables Madlala and Ndlovu as well as two other staff members from the police station gathered to help with the delivery," said Mbele.

The ambulance arrived after the mother gave birth to a baby boy.

"They were both transported to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital to check if everything was okay with the baby," Mbhele added.