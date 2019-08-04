 

Rand Water hopes to reconnect residents around Kempton Park on Monday

2019-08-04 19:43

Sesona Ngqakamba

Efforts to repair a burst pipe that resulted in water cuts in Kempton Park and surrounding areas have been unsuccessful.

On Sunday evening, Rand Water announced that, upon accessing and inspecting the O2 pipeline, it was established that the damage was worse than initially expected. 

 

"The latest estimated completion of the work is tomorrow (Monday) afternoon. Should the situation improve or get worse, the public will be informed accordingly," spokesperson Justice Mohale said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Mohale had said the specific area where tje pipeline needed to repaired crossd a river stream, and technicians had to first divert the flow of the stream, before commencing with their work.

He said Rand Water, along with Joburg Water and the City of Ekurhuleni, were making provisions for water tankers to be rought to affected residents.

Mohale added that the respective municipalities would give more details about the exact locations where the tankers could be found.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Monday's weather: High fire danger warnings for parts of the country

2019-08-04 19:22

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot goes to two players 0 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 