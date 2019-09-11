 

WATCH | Police raid goods worth more than R10m in Joburg's Dragon City

2019-09-11 21:28

Sesona Ngqakamba

Authorities raided Dragon City in Joburg. (Supplied)

Authorities raided Dragon City in Joburg. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than 15 people were arrested during a joint operation raid by SA Police, Johannesburg Metro Police and SARS on Wednesday in Dragon City, Fordsburg in Gauteng. 

Several brands of items including clothing, shoes, bags, jewellery and cosmetics were seized from the shops inside the building. 

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, suspects were arrested for offences ranging from being in possession of counterfeit goods and having illegal electricity connections.

Others were not legally documented, Masondo added.

The estimated value of the seized goods amounts to more than R10m.

"Law enforcement agencies comprising of SA Police Service, brand owners, SA revenue officials and Metro police embarked on a joint operation following crime intelligence information that several stores or shops were engaged in selling counterfeit goods," he said.

dragon city

Goods confiscated by authorities in Dragon City, Joburg. (Supplied)

Masondo said while the raids were underway, some shop owners locked their storerooms resulting in police having to break in, to gain access. Confiscated goods were removed.

"More information is being followed to deal with the influx of counterfeit goods from abroad and locally manufactured goods.

"These raids are a continuation of several operations that have been carried out in and around Johannesburg Central where goods  worth millions were confiscated and several undocumented people were arrested."

dragon city
Products believed to be counterfeit were seized. (Supplied)

Masondo added that police would be targeting more areas in Johannesburg and surrounding towns. 

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the involvement of various role players in combating the sale of counterfeit goods.

Read more on:    saps  |  sars  |  jmpd  |  johannesburg ­
NEXT ON NEWS24X

R2.7m raised to fund heart surgeries for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital

2019-09-11 21:24

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R200k goes to two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-11 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 