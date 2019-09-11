WATCH | Police raid goods worth more than R10m in Joburg's Dragon City

More than 15 people were arrested during a joint operation raid by SA Police, Johannesburg Metro Police and SARS on Wednesday in Dragon City, Fordsburg in Gauteng.

Several brands of items including clothing, shoes, bags, jewellery and cosmetics were seized from the shops inside the building.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, suspects were arrested for offences ranging from being in possession of counterfeit goods and having illegal electricity connections.

Others were not legally documented, Masondo added.

The estimated value of the seized goods amounts to more than R10m.

"Law enforcement agencies comprising of SA Police Service, brand owners, SA revenue officials and Metro police embarked on a joint operation following crime intelligence information that several stores or shops were engaged in selling counterfeit goods," he said.

Goods confiscated by authorities in Dragon City, Joburg. (Supplied)

Masondo said while the raids were underway, some shop owners locked their storerooms resulting in police having to break in, to gain access. Confiscated goods were removed.

"More information is being followed to deal with the influx of counterfeit goods from abroad and locally manufactured goods.

"These raids are a continuation of several operations that have been carried out in and around Johannesburg Central where goods worth millions were confiscated and several undocumented people were arrested."



Products believed to be counterfeit were seized. (Supplied)

Masondo added that police would be targeting more areas in Johannesburg and surrounding towns.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the involvement of various role players in combating the sale of counterfeit goods.