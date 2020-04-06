Paarl gets its own triage centre as testing gets under way in the Cape

Urgent screening for the novel coronavirus has begun in priority sites across the Western Cape.
Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo kicked off the campaign this morning in Mbekweni, Paarl, in the Cape Winelands.
The testing will take place in a new field hospital facility, named a "Testing and Triage Centre", by the Western Cape Government Health Department.
Mbombo inspected a similar facility on the Tygerberg Hospital grounds last week, the first of 17 in the province.
As of Monday, over 1 600 cases had been reported, with 11 deaths out of a pool of over 56 000 tests conducted.
The Western Cape accounted for 454 infections and two deaths.
In the City of Cape Town Metro, testing was due to begin on Monday:
- Eastern Sub-District: Ilitha Park and Town 2, in Khayelitsha
- Tygerberg Sub-District: Bishop Lavis, Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo inside the new testing and triage centre in Paarl. (Picture: Western Cape government)
Further afield in the province, testing was also due to begin on Monday in Kwanonqaba, in Mossel Bay, on the Garden Route.
On Tuesday, according to the province, testing will begin in:
- Klipfontein Sub-District: Philippi
- Northern Sub-District: Kraaifontein, Scottsdale
- Western Sub-District: Bo-Kaap
On Wednesday and Thursday, testing will take place in:
- Northern Sub-District: Bothasig, Kraaifontein, Scottsdene, Durbanville, Klipheuwel, Fisantekraal, Ruyterwacht
Western Cape Health MEC talking to community members and healthcare workers in Mbekweni, Paarl about the new testing and triage centre in the town. (Picture: Western Cape government)
