Paediatric surgeon, anaesthetist charged with culpable homicide granted R10 000 bail each

Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale (left) and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi get into a police van at Hillbrow Police Station on December 17, 2019, after handing themselves over in connection to a culpable homicide case. (Photo: Supplied)

Two medical doctors, who were arrested for culpable homicide earlier on Tuesday, have been released on bail and their case has been postponed.

Doctors Peter Beale and Abdullhay Munshi appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court hours after their arrest.

The two allegedly performed botched surgeries on minor children, resulting in the death of some.

During the appearance before Magistrate Lucas van der Schyff, the two doctors looked puzzled and court orderlies ordered them to face the magistrate instead of the public gallery.

The two were each granted R10 000 bail under strict conditions. Munshi, who is bound for Dubai later this month, was ordered to surrender his passport when he returns next month.

Beale was ordered to not leave Gauteng without informing the court or the investigating officer. He was also ordered to immediately surrender his passport.

The two accused were also ordered to not interact with personnel at Netcare and or directly or indirectly contact witnesses and complainants.

The doctors are expected back in court on March 31 next year.

