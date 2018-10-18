 

Pair found guilty of Coligny murder to be sentenced in January

2018-10-18 11:05

Sesona Ngqakamba

The sentencing of two men found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu was postponed in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday.

The matter will be heard between January 28 and 31, 2019.

The reason for the postponement is to allow the State and defence to prepare arguments for mitigation and aggravation of sentencing. State prosecutor Advocate Moeketsi Moeketsi did not oppose the defence's request for postponement.

The two men remain in custody.

Mosheou's father Saki Dingake said he was disappointed that sentencing could not proceed, but there was nothing he could do.

"I was hoping they could get 50 years each, because I will never see my son again because of them," he said.

'I hope they remain in jail, I don't have a child because they killed him - mother

The defence team declined to comment.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty of murder, kidnapping, intimidation, theft, and pointing a firearm on Wednesday.

2 farmworkers found guilty of murdering Coligny teen

They had pleaded not guilty, claiming that Moshoeu had jumped from the van they were driving on their way to a police station.

The pair had claimed that they saw Mosheou stealing sunflower heads worth R60 when they decided to take him in their bakkie.

The boy then fell from the moving vehicle.

An eyewitness account and pathologist report stated that there was no way he would have fallen, but was instead thrown.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks on Wednesday said that after all the contradictions, probabilities and improbabilities were taken into account, he relied on witness Bonakele Pakisi.

"There is one thing that needs special mention... That Mr Pakisi gave evidence on difference scenes," he said.

Hendricks also said that the evidence noted there was a possible motive to punish Matlhomola.

The State had proved its case to the court, Hendricks said.

Matlhomola's death sparked protests in the area, with residents saying he was killed because he was black. The protests led to multiple houses and businesses being burnt down. 


