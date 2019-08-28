 

Palesa Madiba murder: Accused unable to apply for bail, court hears

2019-08-28 11:47

Sesona Ngqakamba

Dumisani Mkhwanazi, 36, appears in the Protea Magistrates' Court in connection with the murder of UJ student Palesa Madiba. (Jeanette Chabalala/News24)

A 36-year-old Soweto man accused of murdering University of Johannesburg (UJ) student Palesa Madiba six years ago is unable to apply for his release on bail, according to his lawyer.

Dumisani Mkhwanazi appeared briefly before Magistrate Zweli Zwakhe in the Protea Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

His lawyer, Don Thinane, was present in court.

Last week, the magistrate lashed out at Mkhwanazi after his lawyer failed to attend court proceedings, resulting in delays to the matter.

After confirming his appearance on behalf of the accused, Thinane told the court that he would request to see the docket to study its contents.

He also informed the court that his client was not in a position to apply for bail at this stage.

Mkhwanazi faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Madiba was last seen alive on August 9, 2013, visiting her best friend Tshidi Mkhwanazi's home in Phiri, Soweto.

The accused is Tshidi's uncle.

The remains of the BCom degree student were found behind a building at a house belonging to her best friend, Tshidi.

On Wednesday, the State also informed the court that the trial would be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and that an indictment and trial date had not yet been received.

The matter has been postponed to September 17, for the purpose of obtaining an indictment and a High Court date.

