 

Pam Golding probes racism allegations against employee

2019-03-12 17:16

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

Pam Golding Properties is investigating reports of a racist incident allegedly involving one of its employees at a shopping complex in Kyalami, Midrand, on Monday. The estate agency's offices are in the shopping centre.

"We are aware of an incident which took place in or around the public parking area outside of working hours, involving one of our employees.

"As the matter is still under investigation, the outcome is yet to be determined both internally and in relation to the party who has unlawfully created the inference on social media that Pam Golding Properties is involved in the alleged incident," Pam Golding Properties told News24 on Tuesday.

This comes after a social media post by a woman detailing her ordeal, allegedly at the hands of the employee, went viral on Facebook.

Phila Sithonga alleged that a woman in a fit of road rage yelled racial slurs at her.

The Facebook post read: "So, this morning on my way to work, stuck in traffic in Kyalami, Midrand, this person comes speeding, almost bumps my car and then makes a stop. She pulled up her middle finger and screamed 'you f****n k****r' so she turned into the Spar Crowthorne. I stopped and asked her to come out [of] her car and call me a k****r to my face if she is so bold. She then asked the securities to back her up that she is not racist because she is always nice to them."

Any action against the employee, who has not yet been identified, will be revealed pending the outcome of the investigation, the estate agency said. 

"Pam Golding Properties does not tolerate or condone discrimination in any shape or form and regards allegations of discrimination in an extremely serious light," the property group concluded.

The Facebook post has since been deleted.

Read more on:    pam golding properties  |  racism
