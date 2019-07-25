Pandor hopes SA's 'strong' relations with UK continues under Boris Johnson

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says she hopes the working relationship South Africa enjoys with the UK will continue after Boris Johnson was named prime minister.



Johnson won the race for the hot seat after Theresa May stepped down last month.

Pandor extended her congratulations to him, saying she hoped the strong relations built while May was in office would continue.

"We would like to continue our strong relations with the UK," she said.

"The matter of Brexit and its impact on trade relations will be given a sharp eye so that whatever is finally determined should not detract from our position of being an important trade partner to Europe and the UK."

READ: SA must plan for worst case scenario amid Boris Johnson's rise

Pandor was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign affairs and international relations ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which is scheduled for Friday.

"The meeting is for us to look at what is on our agenda and deliberations that have ensued up to this point. It is also to ensure we have full co-operation among us ahead of the summit meeting later this year."

Pandor also touched on the importance of the BRICS nations, calling the co-operation "one of the more progressive families of organisations in the world".

"It is a forum through which a positive set of policies is deliberated on and I think it is starting to find its place in the world as a coherent grouping of important world players."

This, according to the minister, was ably assisted by South Africa's position as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, a position she said South Africa was using to push for change within the UN to "reflect a more demographic arrangement".

"I feel it [the UN agenda] is still based on a world order that existed almost a century ago," said Pandor. "Reform of the UN must be part of the agenda focused upon."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter