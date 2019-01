What was supposed to be a relaxing hike at the foot of the Outeniqua Pass turned into a morning of horror when two tourists and their tour guide were threatened with a panga.

A 62-year-old woman from Graaff-Reinet, her friend from Cape Town, and their tour guide had been taking photos of the birdlife on a trail between Plantation Street and Witfontein Forest in George on Friday, when five men approached them.

"At first, they appeared to be friendly and greeted, but one of them suddenly [wielded a] panga with which they threatened the trio, demanding all their valuables," said police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.

The muggers took two backpacks, a digital camera, binoculars, an iPhone 6, credit cards, cash and the keys to a bakkie, all valued at around R110 000.

The victims escaped unharmed.

Pojie said George police officers, reinforced by the Outeniqua dog unit and other units, responded to the robbery, but the gang had already fled without a trace.

Police have launched a manhunt.

Anyone with information can call the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Jerome Malan, on 044 803 4715 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.