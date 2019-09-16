Panyaza Lesufi raises R50K for slain car guard's family so they don't accept 'blood money'

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has raised R50 000 for the family of a slain car guard, who was reportedly offered the same amount as compensation from his alleged killer.

"When I saw the story my heart sunk. The poor family can't do anything. They have lost a breadwinner," Lesufi told News24.

"Anyone who can provide for them, they will accept. I just thought we can't allow this."

Vusi Mgiqwa's family had met with lawyers representing the accused, Lukas van der Merwe, and indicated a willingness to accept the money as part of a plea bargain, the Sowetan reported.

Without going into details, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the Director of Public Prosecution was considering the plea bargain.

The car guard's sister Jabusile Mgixo told News24 on Monday: "I can't say what I will do because my situation is dire. I do not even work and I just buried my brother on June 1st."



Mgiqwa died in hospital after Van Der Merwe allegedly punched him during a fight outside at the Selcourt shopping centre in Springs last year.



According to Rapport, he had tried to intervene in an altercation between two men over a parking space.



Tapping into his network, Lesufi raised the money in a very short space of time and said the family had agreed in principle to accept the money.

He said the family had indicated they had not received any other money, which he had referred to in his tweet as "blood money".

He would visit them in Tsakane East on Monday afternoon.



