Papa Penny takes offence to Julius Malema's 'uneducated' jab

Reality TV star and Tsonga musician Papa Penny Penny has taken offence to EFF leader Julius Malema’s comment that he is uneducated, saying Malema does not know his history.

Malema made the comments while at an EFF rally this past weekend at the Nkowankowa stadium, near Tzaneen.

While addressing his supporters, Malema said: "There is an old man from around here … he has all the leaders from the ANC, starting with uneducated Penny Penny."

Evidently offended by Malema’s comment, Penny Penny took to Instagram to respond, accusing Malema of faking his education and lambasting Malema’s leadership. The video has since been removed.

"Now you are starting a wrong button. You are pressing the wrong button. When you go to your rally, leave Penny Penny alone. I am a member of ANC, I’m not a member of EFF.

"Why you tell people that I am not educated," asked Penny Penny in the video before saying "Because you, you think you are a clever when you went and faked your education."

"You don’t know my history. Leadership like you that laughs at people because they didn’t go to school … I’m not like you."

Seemingly amused by the video, Malema reacted to a tweet he was tagged in by saying: "We still love Papa Penny".



Twitter users joined in on the conversation, some questioning Malema’s double standards. "Malema claims to represent the poor and petrol attendant yet he’s making fun of Papa penny," one tweet read.