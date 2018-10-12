 

Parents have to build toilets for Eastern Cape school as department drags its feet

2018-10-12 22:23

Yamkela Ntshongwana and Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

Boys from Mvuzo Junior Secondary School in Cofimvaba use old, broken toilets, even though they are dangerous. (Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik, GroundUp)

Boys from Mvuzo Junior Secondary School in Cofimvaba use old, broken toilets, even though they are dangerous. (Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Parents at Sidubi Poort Junior Secondary School in Cofimvaba say they have decided to build toilets for their children because the Eastern Cape department of education has been dragging its feet for more than seven years.

Community members have volunteered to do the work, GroundUp reports.

The current toilets at the school in Ngxingweni village were built in 1984. There are eight pit latrines for the 208 pupils and teachers.

Some of the toilets are full and the seats are broken. Children and teachers have to relieve themselves in the bush outside the school premises.

Teachers say the education department first promised to fix the toilets in 2012, but keeps postponing.

"When we first asked for toilets, the teachers' toilets were still in better condition. [Now] we are also forced to go to those bushes to relieve ourselves," said a teacher.

A member of the school governing body who did not wish to be named said: "Teachers are supposed to be well-respected people. Then tell me if they relieve themselves in bushes where is their dignity? We can't just sit because government is failing our children and teachers."

"These bushes are far from the school and when learners go to them, they have to go in numbers, at least four of them, for safety reasons," said a teacher.

Wall 'toilet' a kilometre away 

Unemployment is high in Ngxingweni and most people survive on social grants, but they have been willing to use the little money they have to help the school to build toilets.

Parents started collecting money a year ago and have so far raised just under R5 000. It is not enough for new toilets yet, and some of the funds will be used first to fix the pit latrines. Community members have been fetching sand for construction from a river bank a few kilometres away from the school.

At Mvuzo Junior Secondary School in Qamata village, also in Cofimvaba, the education department told teachers to destroy all broken pit toilets. Department officials visited the school and said the toilets, built over 30 years ago, were putting pupils' lives at risk.

However, the department did not say when it was going to build new toilets.

The school has 321 pupils from Grade R to Grade 9. They now relieve themselves at a wall a kilometre away. Teachers were told they have to accompany the pupils, but they say they do not have time to do this.

"I'm a male teacher. What are the community members going to say when they see me watching their children relieving themselves? On the other hand, there are learners who are waiting in class for a lesson," said a teacher.

More than 1 700 schools with pit latrines

"The challenge we are facing is that when learners go to relieve themselves, they leave the school in groups. We can't keep our classes in order. And learners are missing lessons."

"Even if we go in groups, that does not guarantee our safety. There are snakes here and anything can happen. To be honest, I'm always scared of going, but we do not have a choice," said pupil Jessica Ngqomo.

She said some boys at the school were still using the destroyed toilets and refusing to go to the bush.

Spokesperson for the department Malibongwe Mtima said the department had close to R2bn to replace unhealthy and unhygienic pit latrines. Mtima did not respond to questions about the two schools.

Equal Education says the Eastern Cape has more than 1 700 schools with pit latrines, the highest number in the country.

It said the need to address this crisis could not be overstated, particularly when taking into account the danger it posed to pupils and teachers.

Read more on:    equal education  |  port elizabeth  |  education  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of Cape Town withdraws opposition to Maiden's Cove review application

2018-10-12 21:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Blood Friday' – Communities affected by gang violence give Gauteng premier letter of demands
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 19:23 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 16:49 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 12 2018-10-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 