Parents of Bishops boys who had sexual 'relationships' with teacher wouldn't allow names to be handed to police – report

Fiona Viotti, 30, resigned amid allegations of a sexual relationship with a pupil at the Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch. (Picture: Supplied)

The parents of five boys who had allegedly had sexual "relationships" with former Bishops Diocesan College teacher Fiona Viotti refused to give the school permission to give their children’s names to police, Netwerk24 reported on Thursday.



This meant that police could not investigate, as the pupils or their parents needed to file a complaint themselves, sources told the publication.

One of the pupils is in matric next year, it was reported.

Viotti's lawyer William Booth told Netwerk24 that requests for a copy of the report had been refused.

Viotti resigned from Bishops with immediate effect on the October 11, following allegations of a relationship with an 18-year-old pupil.

The school launched its own investigation led by advocate Francois van Zyl SC of the Cape Bar and Graeme Dorrington of Dorrington Jessop Attorneys.

The finding was that, between 2013 and 2019, and while employed as a teacher at the school, Viotti engaged in sexual "misconduct" with at least five pupils.

Viotti is the daughter of Dave Mallet, also a teacher and sports coach at the school. Her grandfather Anthony Mallett is a former headmaster.

Following her resignation, the school said no disciplinary action could be taken by Bishops against her.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen