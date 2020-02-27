Parents, three kids kidnapped during house robbery in Gauteng found unharmed

A family who was robbed and kidnapped from their home in Brakpan in Gauteng in the early hours of Thursday morning, has been found unharmed in Cleveland.

Their two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota double-cab bakkie, were found abandoned in Katlehong.

Police are searching for three suspects in the house robbery and kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said it is alleged that three suspects entered a residential complex in Palmridge Glen and held the family at gunpoint.

"The suspects took two television sets, a laptop and two cellular phones before driving off with the family in their two vehicles.

"A couple aged 38 and 40, as well as their three children aged 20 months, 6 and 13 years, were later dropped off in Cleveland. They walked to the local police station to report the matter," Masondo said.

Police have appealed to members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

"Anyone with information can call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the My SAPS app," Masondo said.



