 

Parents unhappy as Pretoria school bus driver accused of rape is released on bail

2018-11-09 15:36

Alex Mitchley

Rape on the rise despite harsh sentences. (File)

Pretoria parents are unhappy that a bus driver, who has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl that he transports to and from school, has been released on bail.

The 29-year-old was granted bail of R3 000 on Friday morning in the North Gauteng Magistrate's Court in Pretoria, on condition that he not contact the victim or any members of her family.

It is alleged that the accused, who drives a minibus taxi in Soshanguve, Tshwane, dropped off all the other pupils at their respective schools, but told the victim to stay behind.

He then allegedly raped the victim in the taxi outside another school in Pretoria West. It is alleged that the rape occurred in October.

The victim also claimed that the accused threatened her into silence by wielding a knife to her neck as he raped her.

She later told her parents about the incident.

'We are fearing for our daughter's life'

Following the successful bail application, the victim's father, who cannot be named to protect her identity, told media that they were worried because the accused was now free and could continue where he left off.

"We are fearing for our daughter's life, because we don't know what he is going to do after being granted bail," he said.

"We have to make sure we take our daughter somewhere for her safety until she writes exams, then go away for holidays again. We fear he will do something because this is a very serious matter. We are fearing for her life."

The family was also unhappy that the accused would still be transporting learners, despite them asking, in the event he was granted bail, that one of the conditions be that he can't transport school learners until the completion of the trial.

The matter has been postponed to December 4.

