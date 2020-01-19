Parktown Boys camp tragedy: Enoch Mpianzi was so excited about school trip, he couldn't sleep

Search-and-rescue workers looking for a Grade 8 pupil who went missing on Wednesday. (Supplied)

Enoch Mpianzi was so excited about attending Parktown Boys' High School and its Grade 8 orientation camp that he couldn't sleep the night before.

"That day [Wednesday], when the mother went to his room to wake him up, he told her that he could not sleep because he was waiting for the morning to go on his trip,” his uncle, Sebastian Kodie Motha said.

Enoch's excitement turned into tragedy as he went missing that same day during a water activity at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak near Brits in North West. A makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned on the Crocodile River.

His body was found on Friday morning.

The family of the 13-year-old say they were excited about his enrolment at one of Johannesburg's best-performing public schools.

Speaking at the family home in Malvern on Friday, his family said Enoch was looking forward to his schooling career at the well-known school and everyone in the family was excited for him.

"We were very excited to be given such an opportunity at such a great school," Motha said.



Motha said Enoch loved school and that he was overjoyed about starting Grade 8.

Enoch was the youngest of four boys and was described as a kind person who was also a churchgoer. The family is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and has lived in South Africa since 2001.

His uncle said during family meetings and prayer sessions, Enoch would often read scriptures to his elders. He has also been described as one of the most active young boys in the family.

Enoch aspired to become a lawyer after school and was a curious boy who was always on his computer, his uncle said.

'He was my best friend'

Enoch's mother, Antoinette Mpianzi, cried uncontrollably as she sat on a mattress at the family home. She was being consoled by other family members. Cries of sorrow could also be heard from the boy's brothers and sisters, who stood at the front of the house in disbelief.



Mordecai Guy, 18, Enoch's brother, said the last time he spoke with him was on Sunday when he told him that he would be tutoring him maths now that he was a high school pupil.

"He was excited [about being a pupil at Parktown Boys]. I would scare him and say he would go to Parktown Boys and there they don't play. And he would tell me that I am just jealous and we laughed.

"He was so excited about going to Parktown Boys and was looking forward to participating in sports," Guy said.

He added that he would miss waking up in the mornings and be annoyed by his younger brother.

Mordecai said he couldn't sleep after learning that his brother was missing on Thursday, and that he had a bad feeling of what would come out of the search.

"He was like my best friend, although I would deny it when he was around," he said.

Details about the memorial service and funeral are yet to be released as the family awaits the autopsy results.