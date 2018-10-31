Parktown Boys coach convicted of sexual assault: Sentencing procedures delayed

The former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach hides his face after leaving the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. (Gallo)

A high court judge has expressed his dismay following the delay of sentencing procedures against a Parktown Boys High School water polo coach who has been convicted of the sexual assault of pupils.

Sentencing procedures were expected to begin on Wednesday morning in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge against Collan Rex, 22, convicted on 156 charges.

The case was postponed to November 27, because probation officers assigned to the case had not prepared their probation reports.

Judge furious by delay

Judge Piet Johnson told the packed courtroom that he was reluctant to postpone the matter.

"I am upset by this situation. They had ample time to compile the report. I can't allow this to happen. I am so upset," said Johnson.

He ordered State prosecutor advocate Arveena Persad to speak to the probation officers and tell them that the matter was urgent.

Before asking for a postponement, Persad told the court that she had not received the probation report yet, and that eight probation officers had been assigned to the case.

"I have no sight of the report and we can't proceed," she said.

The State didn't believe that the matter would be finalised in one day.

Persad said, as soon as the report was compiled, it would be emailed to her and to advocate William Robertse, who is representing the accused.

Rex, who was clad in a dark suit, appeared calm. At some points he nodded as statements were made in court.

Accused bail extended

The former water polo coach was found guilty on 156 charges in August this year.

The hostel master initially faced 327 counts. He pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault. The court acquitted him on some charges.

Rex remains out on bail.

The abuse came to light after the accused was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November 2016.

The offences for which he was convicted, were committed on schoolboys aged between 13 and 16.

He was arrested on October 2016 and later granted bail.

Department to wait for court to conclude

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they respected the court's decision.

"We wait for that date the case had been postponed to and we will take it from there. We hope that the matter will be finalised on that day. We are working with the school and we are meeting regularly to assist them where they need help," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter