 

Parktown Boys coach convicted of sexual assault: Sentencing procedures delayed

2018-10-31 16:28

Ntwaagae Seleka

The former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach hides his face after leaving the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. (Gallo)

The former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach hides his face after leaving the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A high court judge has expressed his dismay following the delay of sentencing procedures against a Parktown Boys High School water polo coach who has been convicted of the sexual assault of pupils.

Sentencing procedures were expected to begin on Wednesday morning in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge against Collan Rex, 22, convicted on 156 charges. 

The case was postponed to November 27, because probation officers assigned to the case had not prepared their probation reports.

Judge furious by delay

Judge Piet Johnson told the packed courtroom that he was reluctant to postpone the matter.

"I am upset by this situation. They had ample time to compile the report. I can't allow this to happen. I am so upset," said Johnson.

He ordered State prosecutor advocate Arveena Persad to speak to the probation officers and tell them that the matter was urgent.

Before asking for a postponement, Persad told the court that she had not received the probation report yet, and that eight probation officers had been assigned to the case.

"I have no sight of the report and we can't proceed," she said.

The State didn't believe that the matter would be finalised in one day.

Persad said, as soon as the report was compiled, it would be emailed to her and to advocate William Robertse, who is representing the accused.

Rex, who was clad in a dark suit, appeared calm. At some points he nodded as statements were made in court.

Accused bail extended  

The former water polo coach was found guilty on 156 charges in August this year. 

The hostel master initially faced 327 counts. He pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault. The court  acquitted him on some charges.

Rex remains out on bail.

The abuse came to light after the accused was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November 2016. 

The offences for which he was convicted, were committed on schoolboys aged between 13 and 16.

He was arrested on October 2016 and later granted bail.

Department to wait for court to conclude 

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they respected the court's decision.

"We wait for that date the case had been postponed to and we will take it from there. We hope that the matter will be finalised on that day. We are working with the school and we are meeting regularly to assist them where they need help," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    collan rex  |  johannesburg  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two charged for murder of Pete Mihalik and injuring his son

2018-10-31 16:19

Inside News24

 
/News
Video shows attack in which foreign national was stabbed and killed over R5 dispute
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 30 2018-10-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 