 

Parktown Boys' principal back at school after lockdown postpones disciplinary hearing

2020-05-29 22:15

Vanessa Banton

A learner places flowers outside Parktown Boys' High after the death of a pupil. (Palesa Dlamini)

  • Parktown Boys' principal Malcolm Williams returns to school ahead of the 1 June reopening after his disciplinary hearing was postponed due to the lockdown.
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it was unfair for Williams to remain suspended while a final report into the drowning of Grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi is outstanding.
  • Williams was suspended in January after Mpianzi drowned during an orientation camp in the North West.

The principal of Parktown Boys' High has been back at work since Monday after the lockdown led to the postponement of his disciplinary hearing. 

Malcolm Williams was suspended along with district officials in January following the death of Grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi. 

Mpianzi, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending an orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge near Brits in the North West on 15 January.

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned in the river hours after they arrived at the camp.

His body was found two days later. 

"Accordingly, an independent inquiry recommended that charges be levelled against the principal and as such same has been done. The principal was served with the charges but the hearing had to be postponed due to the lockdown," Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement on Friday. 

Investigation

"Our investigation into the matter is complete and as such it was decided that he should be back at work as there is no possibility that he may interfere with the process."

Lesufi added parents, through the school governing body, supported Williams' return to the school. 

"We will await the final report of the disciplinary hearing as well as the criminal case outcome before we can act further on this matter. Unfortunately, the lockdown delayed matters and the department is compelled to respect the rights of the principal," he said.

