 

Parktown Boys' teacher to be held accountable for alleged racist rant

2018-04-03 09:27

Christina Pitt

The Gauteng education department said it would make sure that a Parktown Boys' High School teacher is held accountable for an alleged racist rant.

The Saturday Star claimed over the weekend that it was in possession of a 45-minute recording of art teacher Nik Muiznieks allegedly using several racial slurs to refer to his pupils.

"Some Parktown Boys are monkeys, and this is not a racial statement; there is (sic) black monkeys and white monkeys," Muiznieks allegedly said.

He also allegedly threatened to blow up the boarding house and asked an Indian pupil, whom he called "Isis", where he can find a bomb.

Muiznieks apparently resigned after the school initiated a disciplinary process.

The department is not satisfied by Muiznieks' resignation and plans to take the matter even further, provincial spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Secondary victimisation

"We are unhappy with the resignation, hence we will communicate with the South African Council for Educators (SACE), to charge [him] and determine whether he will be able to educate again. People must take responsibility of their actions," he said.

Parktown Boys' High School was embroiled in a scandal last year, when it was reported that an assistant water polo coach had allegedly sexually assaulted 31 boys.

Muiznieks’ recording pointed to another issue in the school – alleged secondary victimisation – where the pupils who reported the alleged sexual abuse were victimised.

The teacher apparently labelled pupils "snitches" and "evil" for reporting the sexual assault.

The Saturday Star also reported that nine teachers were accused of making light of the scandal.

Mabona confirmed that the department was aware of secondary victimisation at the school.

"We decided to appoint an independent body to investigate the allegations. The MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, is studying a report from the investigative body. Subsequently, he will convene stakeholders in due course to report and pave a way forward," said Mabona.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  racism

