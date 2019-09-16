 

Parliament calls for more sensitivity from SAPS around rape cases

2019-09-16 22:44

Azarrah Karrim

A demonstration against gender-based violence in Cape Town recently. (Jay Caboz, Business Insider)

A demonstration against gender-based violence in Cape Town recently. (Jay Caboz, Business Insider)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Police Service (SAPS) needs to be more sensitive when dealing with rape victims, according to Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, chairperson for the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities.

A statement released on Monday by Parliament, pointed out that Ncube-Ndaba became aware of a case in which a three-year-old was allegedly raped by a man in his 40s in Cape Town.

The mother of the child tried to report the rape twice but failed to do so as she was turned away by the police.

"The victim's mother was informed in the first police station in Harare, Cape Town, that the case was too sensitive to handle. At the second police station she was informed that the detective in charge of sexual violence cases was not available,” the statement said.

Ncube-Ndaba then intervened and a case was opened.

The perpetrator was arrested the same day.

This spurred Ncube-Ndaba's call to the SAPS.

ALSO READ: ANC strongly condemns xenophobic attacks - Ace Magashule

Ncube-Ndaba said in the statement that it is not right for victims to be turned away when they try to report cases of rape.

"This will lead to perpetrators escaping sanction for the crimes they have committed. It is secondary victimisation. There is a dedicated Nyanga Cluster Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) to deal specifically with such crimes. How is it that a victim of sexual offence was turned away?

"Nyanga falls within the top four police stations with the highest recording of contact crime. The crime statistics also show that all contact crimes against children have increased, including sexual offences. So it cannot be that when a mother with a child comes to a police station to report a case of sexual assault that she is not assisted immediately," she said.

Crime statistics released last week by the SAPS showed a 4.6% increase in sexual offences.

"Whilst we applaud the police for the action in this case, it is important for law enforcement agencies to treat all cases of gender-based violence with the urgency required, as the recent crime stats indicate that the country is under serious attack," said Ncube-Ndaba.

"Child abuse and rape have no place in our society. We call upon men, women and children to stand up and make their voices heard."

As a result, the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities will brief the committee on the progress of the National Strategic Plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

It will also update the committee on the establishment of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence, in an effort to improve oversight on these issues, according to the statement.

Read more on:    saps  |  parliament  |  rape  |  femicide
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa calls on men to speak out on crimes against women: 'It is the men who rape, it is the men who kill'

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Monday winners 2019-09-16 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 